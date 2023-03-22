HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mayor Richard Bissen Jr. delivered his first State of the County Address on Tuesday, March 21 at Kalana O Maui in Wailuku.

Over 200 people gathered to hear his speech.

In his speech, Mayor Bissen talked about what his administration and himself have been working on.

They have been working with the Department of Education, the Department of Transportation, State Land Use Commission, and the Governor’s Office to find a resolution to the long-awaited High School.

On Tuesday, Mayor Bissen spoke with Governor Josh Green.

Gov. Green is expected to sign an agreement proposed by the County of Maui to indemnify the County from conditions imposed by the State Land Use Commission over Kulanihakoi High School in South Maui.

This would allow the school to open for students and at the same time not allow pedestrian crossing at the Kihei roundabout.

Other key points Mayor Bissen talked about were:

A commitment to manage and mitigate 100,000 axis deer in the County.

Increasing the County’s emergency fund by $40 Million, up from a $3 Million contribution last year.

A coordinated and comprehensive approach to meet the needs of unsheltered individuals in our County.

To read and watch his full address, click here.