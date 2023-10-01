HONOLULU (KHON2)– Following a crash in Kihei, the Maui Police Department announced the driver involved has died from her injuries on Saturday, Sept. 30.

MPD said the driver was 39-year-old Denise Douglas of Kihei.

Douglas got in a crash early Tuesday morning on Sept. 19 on North Kihei Road.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that Douglas was speeding in a red 2015 Nissan Altima sedan when she crossed the center line. While trying to swerve back, Douglas lost control of the car and collided with a fence.

The sedan then began to roll, and Douglas was ejected from the car.

Douglas was then taken to the hospital in critical condition where she died.

Police investigation also revealed that Douglas was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. The side airbags did deploy.

This is Maui County’s 13th traffic fatality of 2023. At the same time last year, there were 16.