KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — After nearly three decades of service, Consolidated Theatres has announced it will be closing its location at the Queen Kaahumanu Center on Maui.

The theaters will officially be closed on Monday, July 10, after the company reported the Queen Kaahumanu location did not reach pre-pandemic numbers for its audience.

The company has said that the team members and community members, as well as the guests, are part of the family.

Employees are being given opportunities to consider employment options at other locations, according to Consolidated Theatres.

Consolidated Theatres has also said it is working on finding ways to honor existing gift cards and ScreenSaver tickets for Maui residents.

The location at the Queen Kaahumanu Center was the only Consolidated Theatres location on the island of Maui.

“While audience needs at this location did not quite reach their pre-pandemic levels, we have seen dynamic growth across several locations in attendance, concession sales and in response to our signature programming,” said a Consolidated Theatres spokesperson.

Consolidated Theatres will still have several theaters remaining open across Oahu, including its Pearlridge, Mililani and Kapolei theaters, among others.

The company has said it is working to meet higher demand at its other locations with the support of the community.

The theaters offer special events, including family-friendly showings and offering classic movies at select locations.

“We are focused on furthering our investments where need is high to meet these demands, and in providing our guests with entertainment excellence into the next 100 years,” said the company in a statement.