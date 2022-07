HONOLULU (KHON2) — The sewer fees are going up by about 3% on Maui, according to Maui County’s Department of Environmental Management’s Wastewater Reclamation Division.

Officials said the increase was needed to keep the wastewater system financially self-supporting.

The rate increase went into effect July 1.

To see copies of budget documents, visit Maui county’s budget office webpage.