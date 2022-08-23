HONOLULU (KHON2) — Twelve campuses will be closed Tuesday due to the power outages affecting Maui. All other schools remain open.
West Maui
- King Kamehameha III Elementary
- Princess Nahienaena Elementary
- Lahaina Intermediate
- Lahainaluna High
Upcountry Maui
- Haiku Elementary
- Pukalani Elementary
- Kula Elementary
- Kalama Intermediate
- Makawao Elementary
- King Kekaulike High
Central/North Maui
- Pomaikai Elementary
- Paia Elementary
Hawaiian Electric is assessing the cause of the outage, which started early Tuesday morning and affected areas of Central Maui, South Maui, West Maui, Waihee, Waiehu, Upcountry and East Maui.
Power was restored to parts of Lahaina and the majority of Central and South Maui by 7:30 a.m. Crews continue to work on restoring power to other areas.