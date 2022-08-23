HONOLULU (KHON2) — Twelve campuses will be closed Tuesday due to the power outages affecting Maui. All other schools remain open.

West Maui

King Kamehameha III Elementary

Princess Nahienaena Elementary

Lahaina Intermediate

Lahainaluna High

Upcountry Maui

Haiku Elementary

Pukalani Elementary

Kula Elementary

Kalama Intermediate

Makawao Elementary

King Kekaulike High

Central/North Maui

Pomaikai Elementary

Paia Elementary

Hawaiian Electric is assessing the cause of the outage, which started early Tuesday morning and affected areas of Central Maui, South Maui, West Maui, Waihee, Waiehu, Upcountry and East Maui.

Power was restored to parts of Lahaina and the majority of Central and South Maui by 7:30 a.m. Crews continue to work on restoring power to other areas.