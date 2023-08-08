HONOLULU (KHON2) — “Evacuate your family and pets now” — that’s the message from civil authorities who have issued an immediate evacuation for some Lahaina residents.

The evacuation has been enforced for the Wahikuli subdivision due to brush fires keeping multiple units of first responders busy including federal, state and county agencies.

Maui County has issued an alert that told the public, “Do not go to Lahaina town.”

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke implemented an emergency proclamation to activate the Hawaii Army National Guard.

By doing so, the National Guard can now assist first responders.

“Due to some areas that electric is down, there is a hard time getting connections with MEMA would have emergency center set up. So of course some of the communication has been with police, radios back and forth. They are asking that if people are coming into Maui to not come in tomorrow at this time, because you are going to be taken if you’re trying to come in and staying in a hotel to the evacuation center because they have stopped access in and out of the Lahaina areas.” Sen. Lynn DeCoite

Active road closures:

Honoapiilani Highway closed to Lahaina bound traffic at Leialii Pkwy — Kaanapali bound open.

Honoapiilani Hwy, Lahaina bound is closed at Maalaea

Pulehu Road closed between Omaopio Road and Kula Highway

Lahainaluna Road is closed between Honoapiilani Hwy and the Lahaina Bypass due to fire

Haleakala Hwy 377 btwn Kulalani Dr and Kualono Pl. due to a brush fire

Honoapiilani Hwy is closed in Lahaiana between Papalaua and Lahainaluna Road

Haleakala Hwy 377 between Kula Hwy and L. Kimo Drive is closed

Kealaloa Road is closed from Hanamu Road to Haleakala Hwy 377 due to a brush fire

Honoapiilani Hwy between Aholo and Hokiokio roads due to down Meco poles

Active school closures

The Department of Education closed the following schools due to unsafe conditions:

Princess Nahi‘ena‘ena Elementary

King Kamehameha III Elementary

Lahaina Intermediate

Lahainaluna High

King Kekaulike High

Kamehameha Schools Maui will also be closed due to the fire. Officials said “there is no immediate danger to the campus” but cited air quality as a deciding factor.

Happening in Kula

Maui fire crews have been battling a brush fire all night long in the upcountry area of Kula.

Crews are focusing on battling the fire up in Kula and strong winds are not helping those efforts — with 80 miles per hour winds at times. Due to the wind conditions, all firefighting efforts are being done on the ground.

Residents in Kula were ordered to evacuate their homes early Tuesday as a brushfire burned near the 200 subdivision off Aulii Drive.

Evacuations occurred at:

Lahainaluna Road

Hale Mahaolu

Kelawea Mauka

Lahaina Bypass.

MFD remained at the site of the fire that burned an estimated 675 acres of pastureland and gulches, including two structures, in the Olinda area.

The American Red Cross is staffing a shelter at the Hannibal Tavares Community Center in Pukalani. Kaonoulu Ranch opened Oskie Rice Arena for residents to evacuate their farm and ranch animals to.

Strong winds impact on power outages

Upcountry residents are asked to conserve water due to power outages affecting water access in some areas.

Downed power lines on Maui on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (Hawaiian Electric) Downed power lines on Maui on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (Hawaiian Electric) Downed power lines on Maui on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (Hawaiian Electric)

We had power outages because of that so that caused several road closures. Also upcountry there were downed trees which also had impact on our power. Also caused road closures — school closures. The important thing about that is letting our people know to not to go near any downed power lines assume that they’re all energized.” Maui Mayor Richard Bissen

Haleakalā National Park announced it is closed until conditions improve due to blocked road access due to the fires and winds. Camping reservations are canceled as well as sunrise reservations on Wednesday.

Power outages were also affecting the island in the Lahaina area. HECO said power was restored to some parts but was still working on restoring power to parts of West Maui and Olinda-Piiholo.

An electric pole toppled over during heavy winds as Hurricane Dora passes south of the Hawaiian islands on Aug. 8, 2023. (Courtesy HECO) An electric pole toppled over during heavy winds as Hurricane Dora passes south of the Hawaiian islands on Aug. 8, 2023. (Courtesy HECO) Courtesy Maui Fire Department

The mayor said crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible– in the meantime, they ask residents to conserve water as electricity is needed to pump the water into homes.

Officials also ask drivers to be careful as lots of debris has been seen on the roadway.

Delays caused by strong winds

Young Brothers have delayed its “combo sailing” to Kaumalapau/Kaunakakai until Wednesday morning. It will arrive Wednesday night and will then attempt to enter Kaumalapau on Thursday.