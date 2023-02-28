HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department is asking for help in locating a reported stolen vehicle.

According to MPD, the incident happened at the National Guard Armory located off Maui Veterans Highway in Kihei.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Between Monday, Feb. 27 around 6 p.m. and Tuesday, Feb. 28 around 5:30 a.m., an unknown individual or individuals entered the property and allegedly stole an armored Humvee, police officials said.

Example photo of camouflaged Humvee (Courtesy: Maui Police Department)

The M1165A1 type Humvee is described as camouflaged in color and has E-09 painted on the front bumper.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

MPD is asking that if anyone has any information regarding this case to call them at (808)-244-6400 or if you would like to stay anonymous you can call Maui Crime Stoppers at (808)-242-6966.