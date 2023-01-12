HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police departments across the state are required to submit their police misconduct reports to the state legislature.

According to officials, Maui Police Department was the first to submit its report.

According to the 2022 report, there were violations like bullying, failure to properly investigate a victim’s complaint and an unregistered firearm in an officer’s home.

Disciplinary actions include suspension and demotion.

KHON reached out to the other departments and is waiting to hear back.