HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department will be doing an emergency preparedness training at the Kihei Elementary School campus on Tuesday, July 19 and Thursday, July 21.

MPD said the training will be from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. both days.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Residents will see MPD officers, and emergency response vehicles.

There may be loud noise from the training.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

MPD advises the community to avoid the training area.