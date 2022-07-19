HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department will add more emergency preparedness training days to its schedule.

Two trainings will take place at the Baldwin High School campus on Wednesday, July 20, and Friday, July 22.

On both days, training is from 3:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

There may be loud noises in the area during the training.

MPD said there will be emergency response vehicles and MPD officers on campus.

MPD advises people to avoid the area during that time.

MPD previously announced it was having emergency training days on Kihei Elementary School campus from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on both days on Tuesday, July 19 and Thursday, July 21.