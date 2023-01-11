HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department is now accepting applications for the CSI Camp 2023.

This crime scene investigation experience is available for high school juniors and seniors.

Topics to be covered are crime scene photography, scene diagramming, evidence collection, fingerprints, bloodstain pattern analysis, drug analysis, court testimony and pathology/autopsy.

According to MPD, the camp is scheduled for June 19 through the 23 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

The camp is limited to 10 students and offered at no cost to participants.

You can submit your application here.

The deadline to apply is March 31 at 4 p.m.