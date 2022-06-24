HONOLULU (KHON2) — The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation will be providing walk-up service on four of five days per week starting Monday, June 27 due to staffing shortages.

Until the Parks Permit Office is fully staffed, they will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for walk-up service for camping and community permits with no walk-up service on Tuesdays.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The department is actively recruiting staff to fill vacancies.

You can find their main office at the War Memorial Gym Complex, 700 Hali`a Nakoa St., in Wailuku.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

For more information, call (808) 270-7389 or send an email to DPRPermits@mauicounty.gov.