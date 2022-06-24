HONOLULU (KHON2) — The County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation will be providing walk-up service on four of five days per week starting Monday, June 27 due to staffing shortages.
Until the Parks Permit Office is fully staffed, they will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for walk-up service for camping and community permits with no walk-up service on Tuesdays.
The department is actively recruiting staff to fill vacancies.
You can find their main office at the War Memorial Gym Complex, 700 Hali`a Nakoa St., in Wailuku.
For more information, call (808) 270-7389 or send an email to DPRPermits@mauicounty.gov.