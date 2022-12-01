HONOLULU (KHON2) — Wilfred Tamayo Savella was charged on Thursday, Dec. 1 in connection to running a bribery scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Savella, the 71-year-old Maui man is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 5 at 11 a.m.

According to the Attorney’s office, a Honolulu-based businessman, Milton Choy allegedly bribed Savella while he was a public official for the Department of Environmental Management.

Officials said that from 2013 to 2017 Savella accepted cash, bank deposits, at least one gambling trip to Las Vegas, casino chips and other financial benefits, totaling over $40,000.

In exchange, Savella helped award contracts and purchase orders to Choy’s company.

According to officials, Choy pleaded guilty this year in September to bribing another Maui County Official, Stewart Stant. Stant also pleaded guilty in September.

Reports said that both men are currently awaiting sentencing.

“Mr. Savella was in a position of public trust, and our investigation shows he

violated that trust by accepting thousands of dollars in bribes,” said FBI Special

Agent in Charge Steven Merrill.

If Savella is convicted he could receive up to 10 years of imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.