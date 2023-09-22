HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 24-year-old Kula man is dead following a crash in Kahului on Thursday night.

The Maui Police Department said the incident happened just after 7:40 p.m. on Hana Highway near Hansen Road.

Preliminary investigation revealed a man driving a white 1995 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling southbound on the asphalt shoulder when he struck a pedestrian walking also on the asphalt shoulder.

Unfortunately, the crash killed the pedestrian at the scene.

As for the 71-year-old driver, he was placed under arrest for negligent homicide in the second degree but was later released pending investigation.

Additional information from the investigation reveals the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and the airbags did not deploy in the vehicle.

Maui County said this is the 12th traffic fatality of 2023. At the same later there were 15.