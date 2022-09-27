HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man was arrested after kidnapping a woman and a dog, according to the Maui Police Department.

Police said they responded to a 57-year-old female who was allegedly kidnapped from a Kahalui Shopping Center parking lot on Sunday, Sept. 25.

The woman told police that around 11:50 a.m. she was in her parked car with the engine on and doors unlocked when an unknown male got into her car and drove off with the victim inside.

Police later identified the suspect as a 31-year-old Lahaina man.

The suspect kept driving through Kahului and stopped on West Wakea Avenue near Niihau Street in Kahului when the woman tried to get out of the car but the suspect pushed the victim back in and demanded her purse and phone, Maui police said.

Police said that she then ran to a close by home with her belongings when the suspect continued to follow her in her car.

Police said he stopped following her and drove off into an unknown area.

The 57-year-old woman was treated and released on scene, according to first responders.

Around 12:52 p.m., police were able to track the suspect and the vehicle in Lahaina when officers said they saw another head moving.

A pursuit started when police said the suspect did not listen to police commands to stop the car.

Due to the pursuit, there were two motor vehicle accidents.

The suspect conducted a turn that failed and caused the vehicle to go off the street, crashing into bushes and a metal pipe.

Maui police said that the suspect got out of the car window and went over the side of the cliff.

Officers were able to locate the other occupant in the car which was a dog.

Maui police released the dog to the Maui Humane Society.

A helicopter located the man but he refused to come out of the bushes and get into the helicopter. Special Response Team members were unable to find him due to the sun setting and called off the search.

On Tuesday, Sept. 27 around 6:09 a.m., officers located the suspect in Wailuku. He tried to run away and punch an officer in the face as officers detained him, according to MPD.

The suspect received a small wound but refused treatment from medics. There were no other injuries reported, according to officials.

The suspect was arrested for the following offenses:

One count Kidnapping

One count Robbery in the Second Degree

One count Theft in the Third Degree

One count Unauthorized Control of Propelled Vehicle in the First Degree

One count Resisting Arrest

One count Resisting an Order to Stop a Motor Vehicle in the First Degree

One count of Reckless Driving

One count of Driving Without a Driver’s License

Three counts of Collisions Involving Damage to Vehicle or Property

This is an ongoing investigation.