HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Humane Society is teaming up with national nonprofit Petco Love and Skechers, to put the focus on the fun in fostering pets.



Now more than ever fosters are needed to save animals from the busy summer season that animal shelters are struggling to keep up with.

“Ending preventable euthanasia of shelter pets is possible today,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Data tells us that if we could encourage 2% more of the 85-million pet-owning households to foster just one pet a year, we can eliminate preventable euthanasia and save the lives of the 800,000 shelter animals at risk of euthanization in the U.S. annually.”



Maui Humane Society will also join shelters nationwide for the National Foster Pet Open House event by inviting the public to visit the shelter on Saturday, June 25 and 26 at 11:30 a.m. for an interactive foster meet-and-greet party for two-and four-legged friends.

Maui Humane is located at 1350 Mehameha Loop in Pu’unene.



Those who attend will learn about the types of fostering available (long term, short term, emergency), meet available foster dogs, cats, kittens and critters, and can leave with a foster animal that day.

For those interested in fostering dogs, puppies or Wings of Aloha foster can join on Saturday, June 25 and for fostering cats, kittens or critters, join on Sunday, June 26.



To learn more about Maui Humane Society and their upcoming event, visit their website for more information.