HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Humane Society is faced with the devastating decision of possibly euthanizing some animals as they deal with extreme overcrowding.

According to the Maui Humane Society, they have over 130 dogs in care and only 40 kennels so for the first time in years the shelter is forced to create a list of at-risk animals for euthanasia.

Maui Humane Society said the rate of adoption isn’t enough to keep up with the average four to five stray animals in need of care and shelter.

Since 40% of all animal surrenders are due to a lack of pet-friendly housing the Maui Humane Society has made a waitlist for surrenders.

Maui isn’t the only one facing these problems as mainland shelters are seeing overpopulation as well. As a result, this has placed limits on the Wings of Aloha program.

“These are animals who have the potential to be adopted and thrive in new homes, but we just don’t have room for them. We have pursued many options including building more kennels, getting more money, sending more animals off island. This is a complex issue with no easy solution.” Jenny Miller, Maui Humane Society

The shelter asks that people looking to surrender animals find other rehoming options and if you’re looking for a new pet adopt or foster.

You can also help out by donating or spreading awareness of the issue.

Visit the Maui Humane Society website by clicking here.