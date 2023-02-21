Kahului, Hawaii (KHON2) — United Public Workers said that nearly 500 frontline healthcare workers at Kaiser’s Maui Health system have voted to strike. The strike is in part due to a dispute regarding pay.

According to AFSCME, the organized strike will include nurses aides, respiratory therapists, housekeepers, cooks and other workers who are set to walk out of three Kaiser locations and picket on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 6 a.m.

Employees will walk out from Maui Memorial Medical Center, Kula Hospital and Lanai Community locations.

“These workers deserve to be paid fair wages after laboring through the pandemic, enduring staffing shortages and dealing with soaring inflation,” said State Director of AFSCME, Kalani Werner.

United Public Workers, AFSCME, said that they have communicated with Kaiser for nearly nine months attempting to ensure a fair work environment; however, the workers have lost confidence in the hospital’s management.

“Our workers generously gave their all in the spirit of cooperation and lōkahi to support the community through the pandemic and beyond, but there has not been any appreciation by the hospital,” added Werner. “Our requests are fair and reasonable.”