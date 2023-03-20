HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui health system said it’s not sure where contract negotiations go from here after United Public Workers rejected a tentative deal.

Maui health system said the deal included pay increases, a $1,500 one-time cash bonus and an additional one-time bonus based on years of service.

The UPW union said even with the proposed wage increases it does not keep up with the inflation rate and many workers would still be making less than the market rate.

Nearly 500 workers have been on strike for nearly a month.

Maui health said it will continue to seek common ground with the union but the company said this does not necessarily mean that it’ll continue to improve its economic proposals.