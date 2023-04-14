HONOLULU (KHON2) — A two-month-long strike by Maui healthcare workers has come to an end on Friday.

United Public Workers stated that nearly 500 frontline healthcare workers at Kaiser’s Maui Health System have voted to ratify a new three-year contract.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The new contract includes the following:

Pay-scale adjustments for all job classifications

At least a 10.5% wage increase for all members

A lump sum payment for all members, among other benefits

According to Maui Health, a full day of discussions took place on Tuesday but voting to ratify the agreement was an over two-day process. Bargaining committees consisted of Maui Health and UPW.

“Our members labored through the pandemic and have had to continue to endure staffing shortages, so while this is a step in the right direction, there is still work to be done,” said United Public Workers AFSCME, Local 646, AFL-CIO State Director Kalani Werner. “We will do everything we can to ensure future contracts provide adequate pay increases, fair working conditions, and demonstrate the importance of our members.”

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Maui healthcare workers from Maui Memorial Medical Center, Kula Hospital and Lanai Community Hospital had been on strike since Feb. 22.