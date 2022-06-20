HONOLULU (KHON2) — A fire broke out on Thursday at an apartment complex in Wailuku where two units sustained smoke damage and two other units sustained major fire damage that has those families seeking help.

The Maui Fire Department said there were 18 people displaced from 4 units. The fire was extinguished by 2:50 p.m. The cause of the fire was undetermined, however, the fire caused $400,000 in damage to the structure and $10,000 to the contents.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Courtesy of Natasha Moepono.

Courtesy of Natasha Moepono.

Courtesy of Natasha Moepono.

Natasha Moepono is one of the families whose apartment sustained the most damage and lost $12,000 of their belongings. She is a mom of two little girls, ages nine and eight years old and they have a seven-year-old service dog. She feels lucky she and her family were not home at the time of the fire.

I was school shopping with my girls when I started receiving calls that my apartment was on fire at about 11:15 a.m. I have a husband, and his company jumped in and helped me get him home. He is a tour driver for Hoaloha Jeep Adventures. He was at work in Hana when all this happened.” NATASHA MOEPONO, A MAUI RESIDENT

Although her family is safe and the American Red Cross of Hawaii was at the scene on Thursday, the incident left Moepono feeling down.

“Physically OK, emotionally broken by keeping busy and keeping the girls busy with family too — keeping their minds busy,” said Moepono.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

To view the family’s gofundme account, click here.