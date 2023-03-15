HONOLULU (KHON2) – An executive sous on Maui can now call herself a “Chopped” champion after claiming the title on the Food Network show “Chopped”

McKenna Shea is the executive sous chef at Pacific’o on the Beach and just claimed the title of “Chopped” champion bringing home the grand prize of $10,000.

During the recent episode, Shea was competing alongside three other chefs showing off her innovative culinary skills and fighting for the prize.

(Pacific’o on the Beach, Fried Abalone)

In honor of Shea winning Pacific’o on the Beach is selling a “Chopped”-inspired dish available for the next Month starting March 15 and running through April 15.

The dish is made with Kula watercress, veggie chip breading big island abalone, crunchy radicchio and topped with ube nicoise vinaigrette.

(Pacific’o on the Beach)

“After the initial shock wore off from seeing the abalone and ube cheesecake, I knew a salad was the way to go to highlight all the flavors and textures in basket number one,” said Shea. “I had never worked with abalone before, shoot, I had never even seen abalone in real life before – but I remember thinking to myself, ‘what would Isaac Bancacao do’ who is my current chef and mentor.”

Shea has worked at Pacific’o on the Beach since 2019 coming on as their youngest leading female chef. She then worked her way up quickly to sous chef in 2020. From there she expanded her knowledge of Hawaiian cuisine.

McKenna Shea. (Spencer Starnes)

“The judges loved my dish and two of them finished the whole salad even after the judging was over,” said Shea. “This sweet, crispy, crunchy salad began the meal that would ultimately crown me ‘Chopped’ champion.”

Pacific’o on the Beach offers seasonal ingredients in their dishes and harvests more than 50 crops at their upcountry Maui O’o Farm. They are open Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information about the restaurant or to book your reservation head to their website.