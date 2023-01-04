HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui County Council will operate one member short, according to the newly elected council chair.

Eight out of nine Maui County Council members took the oath of office this week.

The seat in representation of Wailuku and Waihee-Waikapu is still open, pending a rule from the Hawaii Supreme Court.

Challenger Noelani Ahia and a group of residents contested the results which favored incumbent Alice Lee by a slim margin.

Officials said the council will continue with its business as normal, even if there is no ninth member to break any possible ties.