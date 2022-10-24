KĪHEI, Hawai’i (KHON2) — Kūlanihāko‘i High School on Maui announced the manta ray as its new mascot and black and silver as its new school colors. The school and its extracurricular teams will be known as the Kūlanihāko‘i Rays.

Kūlanihākoʻi High School was opened to 9th graders for the 2022-23 school year. These students led the process of finding the school’s mascot and colors and presented their findings to the school and families involved and later to the community at large.

“We are thrilled to make this special announcement for our Kūlanihāko‘i High ‘ohana and for our students who worked so hard to make the selection process open to the entire community,” said Principal Halle Maxwell. “The official school mascot and colors help to define our school identity and give our students a shared sense of place, history and pride that they will carry throughout their lives.”

Manta ray was the most popular choice amongst those surveyed during the mascot selection process. More information on submissions for designs will come soon.