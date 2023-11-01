HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival is celebrating ten years.

It is an eagerly anticipated celebration of locally made products that showcases creations from Maui, Molokaʻi and Lanaʻi.

“We are thrilled to move forward with the 10th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival this year as a way to help our local manufactures and makers connect with new buyers, distributors, and shoppers after many were greatly impacted by the recent wildfires,” explains Pamela Tumpap, President of the Maui Chamber of Commerce. “This is a great opportunity for our statewide community to come together and support our small businesses and shop local.”

It is taking place from Nov. 3 from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. through Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center