HONOLULU (KHON2) – During rainy weather you tend to crave comfort food and dumplings are the perfect thing to eat.

Dumplings typically consist of small pieces of dough that are wrapped around a filling. The fillings can be meat, fish, vegetables or even sweets.

Trip Advisor ranks the best dumplings within a region and came out with their list of best dumpling spots on Maui for Oct. 2022.

Sometimes you want dumplings to complement your meal, or you want it as the main dish, regardless of what you are craving this list has you covered.

Best Dumplings on Maui:

Huihui – Beachfront Restaurant

Morimoto Maui

Ramen-Ya

Humble Market Kitchin by Roy Yamaguchi

Star Noodle

Roy’s Kaanapali

To read the full list and see when these dumpling eateries are open, head to Trip Advisor’s website.

They take into consideration reviews, popularity and location when coming out with their ranks.