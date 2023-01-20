HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Chinese New Year is right around the corner and for many grabbing Chinese food from your favorite local restaurant is a yearly tradition.

Because Hawaii is a melting pot full of rich culture, it comes with great food. Like Chinese, Japanese, Portuguese, Polynesian and more.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

You’ll want to place an order at your favorite Chinese restaurant sooner rather than later because during the holiday restaurants can get overwhelmed with orders causing long pick-up times.

Yelp ranked the best Chinese restaurants within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Maui.

Best Chinese Restaurants on Maui:

China Boat Restaurant Duckine Star Noodle Wei Wei Cafe & Noodle House King’s BBQ & Chinese Restaurant

To read the full list and see when these restaurants and eateries are open, head to Yelp’s website.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

Yelp takes into consideration: reviews, popularity and location when coming out with their ranks.