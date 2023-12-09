HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Maui Police Department is investigating a near fatal collision that involved a 35-year-old and a 14-year-old motorcyclist on Friday, Dec. 8.

MPD said the incident happened on the southbound lanes of Honoapiilani Highway in Lahaina just shortly after 4:10 p.m.

Preliminary investigation revealed to officers that a man was riding an off-road motorcycle when he crashed into the rear of another off-road motorcycle driven by the teenager.

The crash caused both riders to fly off their motorcycles and land onto the roadway. The 35-year-old did end up sliding under the rear of a white Nissan Rogue SUV, which was stopped at a red light.

Unfortunately, the man suffered critical life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. The 14-year-old was treated and released on the scene by paramedics.

Police said both motorcyclist were from Lahaina. The man was not wearing a helmet but the teen did have one on.

MPD is investigating.