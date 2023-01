HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Department of Education and Maui County, the opening of the Kulanihakoi High School campus in Kihei is being delayed.

Originally expected to open next week, now has no set date to open.

According to the DOE, a grade-separated pedestrian crossing needs to be built across Piilani Highway to access the campus.

The new high school is continuing to operate at Lokelani Intermediate temporarily.