HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui County Officials have announced a road closure on Friday, Aug. 11.

The closure is impacting Kuihelani Highway.

According to officials, Kuihelani Highway is closed at Waikapu which was prompted by a motor vehicle collision in the area.

Officials reported that a traffic collision closed Kuihelani Highway from Waiko Road to Honoapiilani Highway at about 12:50 p.m. on Friday.

Officials are asking that motorists avoid traveling to Lahaina.

More on this road closure as details are updated by Officials.