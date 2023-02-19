KHON2
Please enter a search term.
by: Elizabeth Ramos
Posted: Feb 19, 2023 / 10:20 PM HST
Updated: Feb 19, 2023 / 10:22 PM HST
HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the County of Maui, Kamehameha Ave is closed from Lono Ave to Puunene Ave due to a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.
Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You
There is an abundance of flameless candle options that offer a similar ambiance and scent as regular candles.
If you want to grow fruits and veggies to enjoy this spring, check out these essential items to help you get started.
The best vacuums do more than just inhale what’s on your floor — they use accessories to clean almost any surface.