HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kahului post office announced that they will be hosting a Passport Fair during Halloween weekend to help those who are planning to travel internationally.

The United States Postal Service said that they will be accepting applications for new U.S. Passports.

The U.S. Postal Service and Honolulu Passport Agency will be at the Kahului post office at 138 South Puunene Avenue from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

To register for the event, email HawaiiPassportFair@state.gov.

Walk-in customers with their paperwork completed are said to be accommodated if time allows.

According to USPS, there are 100 slots available.

If you need to acquire a new passport, you are advised to complete the DS-11 application, unsigned and printed in advance along with a passport photo, documents and fees.

Passport application fees can be paid with a personal check, debit card or cash, according to USPS.

For information on new passport application fees, forms and requirements, click here.

You can also call the toll-free National Passport Information Center at 1-877-487-2778.

The Passport Agency is reminding those to submit their passport applications as early as possible in order to avoid problems with receiving their passports.