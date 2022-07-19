HONOLULU (KHON2) — A blessing was held for the second phase of the Kahului Lani senior affordable apartments in Kahului on Maui on Tuesday, July 19.

The blessing was coordinated by Catholic Charities Housing Development Corporation.

Seniors 55 and older can live there if they earn less than 60% of the Maui County median income.

There are 165 apartments for rent.

There is also a multi-purpose facility that has services from Catholic Charities.

“Expand our services and housing offerings to the people of Maui as we heard from the guest speaker today, one of the tenants here, it’s really made a difference in his life,” said Catholic Charities Hawaii CEO and President Robert Van Tassell.

The first phase of Kahului Lani had 81 units which opened its doors to tenants in 2020.