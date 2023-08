A brush fire closed down landing operations at Kahului Airport for a short time on Aug. 4, 2023. (Courtesy MFD)

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The FAA shut down landing operations at Kahului Airport for a short time Friday morning, according to Hawaii DOT.

Flights were reportedly being diverted to Kona or Honolulu due to smoke from a brush fire near Stable Road and Hana Highway.

The Maui Fire Department said the fire was in “very dry and light brush” and spread quickly because of strong winds.

MFD said the fire is 90% contained, as of 12:15 p.m.