HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the fire raging in Lahaina, two men felt there was not much else for them to do but jump in the ocean to escape the fire.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

It began around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when they left their home on Prison Street and drove to the wharf. They described the scene, as they left, as hell–hearing people screaming and explosions.

Because it was so hot, they sheltered by a home near the whart but the winds were pushing the heat their way and they said it was burning their skin.

After about 30 minutes, the heat became too much to handle.

The two men called the police and they said they were advised to jump in the water, which they did. Though the heat was still burning their bodies.

They held onto the jetty until they were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The USCG said they rescued 14 people from the ocean off Lahaina on Tuesday, including two young children.