KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Kahului Airport located on the island of Maui had an issue that led to an airline employee being taken to a local area hospital.

According to a spokesperson for Hawaiian Airlines, at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30,

The incident involved one of Hawaiian Air’s Kahului Airport ramp employees who sustained non-life-threatening injuries in an incident that involved a 717 aircraft and a ground vehicle after flight HA105 pushed back from the gate.

“Our employee was transported by ambulance to a hospital,” said a spokesperson for Hawaiian Airlines. “We thank airport first responders and medical personnel for their immediate assistance.”

At 10:18 a.m. a spokesperson for Hawaiian Airlines said their employee has been treated and released from the hospital.

The spokesperson for Hawaiian Airlines said the investigation into the incident is ongoing. KHON2.com will provide more details as they become available.