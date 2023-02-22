HONOLULU (KHON2) — Nearly 500 healthcare workers at the Maui Health System are on strike after the hospital and the United Public Workers Union were unable to agree on a new contract, workers demanding better pay.

Workers here said it was not an easy vote to go on strike… but they are hoping this will send a message to hospital officials and they’ll come back to the table with a better offer.

Some of these healthcare workers picketing outside Maui Memorial Medical Center before sunrise, leaning on each other to stay committed and energized.

Leonard Rodrigues, general maintenance worker said, “Bittersweet I love the unity but we know what this is really about and the sacrifices we’re making right now to go through this right now, emotions are running high and we’re doing our best to keep on going keeping positive.”

Nearly 500 United Public Workers Union members from Maui Health, Kula Hospital and Lanai Community Hospital joined the strike after eight months of failed contract negotiations. From nurse’s aids, housekeepers and cooks, all standing together.

Rodrigues continued, “The fair wages, liveable wages to live here and stay here that’s one of the ultimate goals.”

Some of the workers told me it’s tough to survive on Maui with their current pay and being out here is a sacrifice for many, the time striking is time out of work and without pay.

Etwina Rubon, hospital aid said, “We have family to take care of at home and for me, I have another job so it’s hard you know one less job and now I have to manage my money now and that’s so sad I have to do what I got to do.”

A Maui Health System spokesperson said the hospitals continue treating patients, scheduling procedures and appointments will continue as the hospital’s emergency operations center developed a contingency plan to minimize disruptions.

Workers said they are prepared to be here for the long run.

Rodrigues added, “Whatever it takes you know that’s what it is, we’ve taken our stance we’re doing whatever it takes to be here.”

Hospital officials declined to be a camera but a spokesperson tells me there’s no date set to resume negotiations. Employees behind me prepare to be out here 24/ 7.