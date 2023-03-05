HONOLUA BAY, Hawaii (KHON2) — As of 1 p.m. Sunday, March 5, the Department of Land and Natural Resources said that the Nakoa was freed.
Later that evening, DLNR said the yacht was moved to open sea and then was scuttled (deliberately sunken) in 800 feet of water.
According to DLNR, the vessel took on a lot of water, which caused it to lean right and tilt up.
DLNR said that the salvage ship prepped the yacht to be pulled off the live rocks and reef.
According to DLNR, a rigging crew from the Kahi prepared the Nokoa all day Saturday, March 4 to secure rigging. The rigging was attached to the yacht for the tug to pull.
Because weather and ocean conditions have finally reached a favorable point, DLNR said that the complex operation had a much better chance of success.
DLNR stated that “from a vantage point above the bay, Chang, [Mayor Richard] Bissen and [Tamara] Paltin watched as humpback whales almost immediately began escorting the trio of vessels headed west.”