HONOLULU (KHON2) — I’m sure you have played board games like Guess Who, Connect 4 and Battleship before. But have you ever played these games supersized?

Romy Mount with Yard Games Hawaii said his business allows people on Maui and Oahu to rent out these huge grass games allowing them to play them at parties, cookouts, get-togethers and more.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

“So basically, I was noticing this trend of you know, yard Jenga and yard Dominoes and yard Dice and suddenly cornhole on ESPN,” said Mount. “Living out here and going to, like, you know, weddings and special events. Most of the games that I saw for rent look like they belong in a frat house not in a wedding photo.”

Mount said that’s when he created his business Yard Games Hawaii and hand-made the board games up for rent.

He said his favorite games to play is their giant Battleship. He said it’s 6 feet tall, 6 feet wide and 12 feet long.

“My favorite ones are definitely Battleship, giant Guess Who and I play cornhole quite a bit and darts,” said Mount. “But the most popular rented out games would be cornhole, yard Jenga and the giant Connect 4.”

He said they have recently been renting to more companies who want to do fun team-building exercises with their employees. He said it’s a fun way for employers and employees to work together and be outside.

Courtesy: Yard Games Hawaii

Courtesy: Yard Games Hawaii

Courtesy: Yard Games Hawaii

Courtesy: Yard Games Hawaii

Courtesy: Yard Games Hawaii

If interested in renting one of their fun games for an event coming up, you are asked to book through their website.

Once booked they deliver and set up all the outdoor board games making it stress-free for the renter.

“The games are all hand-built by me,” said Mount. “So, the idea is for this to be used for a special occasion.”

They have a three-game package which Mount calls their starter package for $250. However, he said you can mix and match different games depending on the type of event.

“We have a seven-game heavyweight package that has three heavyweight games and two middle weights and two lightweights and that’s $1,350,” said Mount.

Get more coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

He said it’s fun to see people getting really into the different games and even creating little championships.