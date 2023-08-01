HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric is working to restore power to an estimated 6,000 customers in the upcountry and east Maui areas.

According to HECO, the outage is due to a large fallen tree on power lines

Customers remain without power in the Makawao, Haiku, Hana, Pukalani and Lower Kula areas.

Maui County Fire Department has released the following statement:

There is a tree and power lines down across Makawao Avenue. Fire and Police are on scene. A Public Works crew is on its way to work on clearing the tree and MECO has been contacted as well.

According to police, a motor vehicle accident occurred on Makawao Avenue and they have closed off the road between Apana Road and Laie Drive.