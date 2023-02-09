HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii County Council held a moment of silence for fallen Maui firefighter, Tre Evans-Dumaran on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Tre was swept out to sea on Maui last month while responding to emergency calls in Kihei due to flash floods.

Sue Lee Loy, Hawaii County council member said Tre was a graduate of Kamehameha Schools Hawaii campus, where he ran track.

“Two simple statements his mother tell us all and we all really need to know about this young man. Tre is a really good big brother and a loving son. The Hawaii County Council extends our deepest condolences to Tre’s mom and his sister and his entire family. Not only here at Kamehameha Schools for his classmates, but on Maui and our entire fire ohana,” said Loy.

This is Maui’s first on-duty firefighter death since 2012.

The state’s Occupational Safety and Health Division are still investigating.