HONOLULU (KHON2) — Multiple flights out of Kahului Airport were canceled due to the weather on the U.S. mainland, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

HDOT advises travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport due to limited food and shelter options at Kahului Airport.

In a statement by Hawaiian Airlines they said:

A few of our aircraft experienced weather-related damage during the islands’ recent thunderstorms. We have been able to return most of them to service. Unfortunately, the weather in the Pacific Northwest has also impacted our long-haul operation today, and we’ve had to make the difficult decision to cancel today’s flights to/from Portland and Seattle.

The safety of our guests and employees is our top priority, and our crews continue to transport our guests to their destinations with the highest level of care. We understand the impact this has on holiday travel plans and deeply apologize for the inconvenience. Our teams are working relentlessly to minimize travel disruptions and sincerely thank our guests for their understanding and patience during this busy travel period.

We encourage those traveling during the holidays to monitor their flight status closely and arrive at the airport early. A travel waiver is also available for guests traveling domestically and within the neighbor islands during the Christmas weekend.