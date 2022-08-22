MAHINAHINA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Maui Fire Department continue to extinguish a brush fire near the mountainside of the Mahinahina Treatment Plant which is near the Kapalua Airport.

Eighty acres have been burned since Sunday night.

The incident began on Aug. 21, at around 7:35 pm.

According to MFD, firefighters arrived on the scene Sunday to find a brush fire being pushed by steady winds. Later in the evening, the winds became more favorable and lightened up.

Courtesy of Nicole Jaguar Paw, Maui Now.

MFD reported that 20% has been contained. Authorities said no structures are being threatened by the brush fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Maui firefighters are investigating.