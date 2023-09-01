HONOLULU (KHON2) — Friday night lights are back on Maui for high school students. Over at Kamehameha Schools’ Maui stadium, the Warriors are hosting the Baldwin Bears.

Now Kamehameha’s colors are blue and the Bears are maroon but to show support for Lahaina many people in the crowd are wearing red.

The Warriors host the Baldwin Bears at the Kamehameha Schools Maui stadium on Maui on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

“We wore red bc it shows support of Lahaina and since these are Lahaina colors mostly Lahainaluna we just wore this on the first game of varsity football to support them,” said Kamehameha Schools Maui student Victoria. “I feel really good my whole family watches football a lot so it really feels good to come out and support our team.”

The season was originally set to start the week the fires broke out in Lahaina and Kula — this is the first football game on the island and Maui football players will have a shortened season.

Lahainaluna is expected to play their first game on Sept. 30 against Baldwin at War Memorial Stadium and the first Lahainaluna home game is to be determined. If its safe enough they will play at home Oct. 7.