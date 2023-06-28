A fleet of Maui paratransit buses was blessed on Maui in August 2021. (Maui Economic Opportunity)

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Following the passage of the 2023-2024 budget, discount booklets that may have expired soon will still be honored.

The Maui Bus offers a service that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

This paratransit discount program first began in July 2021 to provide public transportation services to people who may be unable to use regular bus services because of their disabilities.

Each year, as part of the county budget process, the program must be approved again.

The program will be able to continue to run from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024.

Because of the passage of the budget and the continuation of the program, the Maui County Department of Transportation has agreed to continue to honor coupons that have an expiration date of June 30, 2023.

An undated photo of a booklet of paratransit discount coupons. Coupons purchased between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023, will be honored beyond the expiration date. (Maui Economic Opportunity)

These coupons that were originally set to expire on June 30, 2023, can be found in a coupon booklet from the service.

Riders using the paratransit service have the option to purchase booklets of 12 coupons, which are sold for $20.

Compared to the regular $2 fare, those who use the discount booklets are able to use the service for just $1.67 per ride.

On a contract from the Transportation Department, Maui Economic Opportunity operates the paratransit system.

The service requires reservations and people who wish to use the service must apply before using it.

Riders can apply for the paratransit bus service online and they should be notified by MDOT of their eligibility for the service within 21 days.

Discount booklets can be purchased from the MEO Wailuku office or from paratransit bus drivers.