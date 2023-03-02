HONOLULU (KHON2) — Downed trees and utility lines shut down Olinda Road just below mile marker nine at the first gulch, according to Maui officials.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

According to county officials, Hana Highway was closed in both directions due to fallen power cables from lower Nahiku Road to Ulaino Road.

Officials said Hana Highway is now reopened.

Maui Electric Company, County and Hawaiian Telcom are currently en route.