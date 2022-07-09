HONOLULU (KHON2) — Da Artsy Bee shuttle is coming to Wailuku to take theater-goers and art lovers to performance venues.

The 22-seater shuttle bus provides a beeline drop-off service and allows people to get to shows on time without the drama of finding street parking.

“This new Artsy Bee shuttle is timely with the return of in-person theater productions in Wailuku town,” Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said.

Da Artsy Bee shuttle will take off beginning July 14.

Riders will be picked up at Maui Lani Safeway about 45 minutes prior to curtain and pick-ups an drops off will be done every 15 minutes until showtime.

The service will be available Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

The Da Bee Shuttle will be available at these times:

Every 15 minutes from 6 to 9 a.m.

Every 30 minutes from 9:15 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Every 15 minutes from 3:30 to 6 p.m.

A list of upcoming Wailuku shows and more information on Da Artsy Bee is available on the Wailuku Live site.