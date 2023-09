HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders have reopened Hansen Road after responding to a brush fire on Sunday afternoon.

Maui County reported the incident at around 11:45 a.m.

According to the Maui Police Department, the fire was contained in a brush area and did not threaten homes.

Hansen Road was closed from Maui Veterans Highway to Pulehu Road but was reopened by 1:19 p.m.