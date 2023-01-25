HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police are investigating a single-car crash that occurred last night which evacuated an entire neighborhood.

According to police, just after 7:30 p.m., a 17-year-old boy driving a Buick LeSabre allegedly lost control of the car on LihoLiho Street and crashed into a rock wall.

Three passengers and the driver were able to get out of the car before it went up in flames.

The four of them were taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Police said they found two PVC pipes that looked to be improvised explosive devices inside the vehicle.

Residents in the area were evacuated and streets closed as bomb technicians removed the devices.

There was an all-clear given several hours after.