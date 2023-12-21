HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement launched a new website that will centralize coordination of housing options for survivors of the Maui fires.

The website will help survivors find housing, and allow property owners and managers to offer properties for displaced residents.

CNHA is working with rental homeowners to lease their properties directly to the organization who will then sublet to residents. Those leasing their properties out can expect “guaranteed rent payments from CNHA, and CNHA will assume the responsibility of placing and monitoring the families.”

They will also receive real property tax exemptions from Maui County, assistance moving bookings to hotels and damage protection.

“The goal of the new website is to provide a centralized site that facilitates easy navigation of

available housing options and resources for Maui families,” said Kūhiō Lewis, CEO of CNHA. “To

enhance transparency, the website will provide live updates on the number of families housed and those still awaiting placement.”

Launching in mid-January is an ADU forgiveness program, which will allow owners forgiveness up to $50,000 to house a family for up to three years. Homeowners must have approved plans.

To the existing Host Housing Support Program, CNHA is increasing the amount to $500 per housed individual, with a maximum monthly stipend of up to $2,000 for up to six months. These funds are to assist those who have provided housing for impacted families.

These initiatives are funded by a collaboration between CNHA and its Kākoʻo Maui, Hawaii Community Foundationʻs Maui Strong Fund, American Red Cross and commitments from the State and Maui County.

“Today’s announcement is just one of the many collaborative initiatives that we are working on with partners to address housing needs and ultimately, bring a sense of hope and security back to the community,” Micah Kāne, CEO and president of Hawaii Community Foundation said.